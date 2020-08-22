General News

No more guarantor system for student loans – Bawumia declares

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed tertiary students will no longer need a guarantor to access students’ loans in the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Giving highlights of the party’s 2020 manifesto, which was launched on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Cape Coast, he said apart from nursing and teacher training colleges all tertiary students will gain from the initiative.



He noted that beneficiaries will be given a gap year after national service before they are required to pay back the loans.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the idea is to increase enrollment at the tertiary level since majority are unable to afford at that level.



The Vice President said the NPP government is aware that the success of the Free Senior High School will produce a lot of SHS graduates who will want to acquire tertiary education and with the implementation of the access to students loan without a guarantor will impact the lives of many including beneficiaries of the Free SHS to have access to tertiary education.



Achievement



Dr Bawumia also said the NPP administration has fulfilled 80 percent of promises made during the electioneering period, adding they have over 300 achievements since they assumed power in 2017.

“We have achieved 80% of all our promises and we have performed much, much better.”



Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded the performance of the New Patriotic Party government, saying they have done wonders in the last three years.



Speaking in a recorded message for the party’s manifesto launch, the former President stated that there is no alternative to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government and called on Ghanaians to give the party another four years to develop the country.



“There is no alternative to the NPP government that has discharged its work so well…Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over the last three years have done wonders,” the former president said.



He added “see how they have managed the COVID situation, see how planting for food and jobs is performing…they need another four years to continue the development of the country.”

