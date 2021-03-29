No serious country will allow money-making ritualists to operate - Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has expressed disgust at the upsurge in the activities of money doublers and self-imposed spiritualists who are deceiving people.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said no lawful country would allow these persons to operate.



He said he finds it offensive and unfortunate for these so-called mallams to be advertising on our television channels and pasting their posters in town.



Mr Akpaloo told host Kwabena Agyapong that the activities of these mallams are stupid and should be entertained.



"A serious country should not be entertaining such people. This stupidity. I drove from the Airpor4t and saw posters of mallams claiming to make people rich and I was not happy. This should not happen,” he added.

In May 2020, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah petitioned the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and National Media Commission (NMC) about the activities of “money doublers” on television and urged them to take appropriate action.



He argued that the Ghana cedi which is produced under the authority of the BOG cannot and ought not to be duplicated.



To him, the BOG and NMC have a responsibility to take a view of such acts on our televisions and act accordingly.