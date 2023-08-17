OSP arrests Cecilia Dapaah's husband

Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reportedly arrested the husband of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, Daniel Osei Kuffour, in the ongoing investigations into corruption and corruption-related offences following publications on some monies allegedly stolen from their home.

According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, the arrest of Daniel Osei Kuffour was disclosed during the court hearing on Thursday, August 17, on the confirmation of the freeze order of Cecilia Dapaah’s bank account and the $590,000 and GHC 2,730,000 found at her house in Abelemkpe.



Dr. Isidore Tuffour, who represented the OSP, told the court that Daapah’s husband had been placed under arrest after the judge presiding over the case asked why she is the only person being investigated.



The lawyer for Cecilia Dapaah, however, indicated that they are not aware of the arrest of their client's husband.



Background:



A High Court in Accra would today, August 17, 2023, determine whether the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) can continue its freeze of the assets of the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

This comes after the OSP filed an application for the court to confirm its freeze order of some of Cecilia Dapaah's assets.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former minister of sanitation and water resources assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis have been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Documents sighted by GhanaWeb from our sources at the court also confirmed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced processes to have this administrative freeze confirmed and endorsed by the courts.



The powers of the OSP permit it to administratively freeze the accounts of a person of interest but beyond that, it will need the confirmation of the court to keep the account(s) frozen for a longer period.



The case to confirm the freezing of the accounts and assets is expected to be heard next week.

Meanwhile, our unimpeachable sources say millions of US dollars and millions of Ghana cedis were identified to be lodging in several bank accounts of the former minister while some monies were also retrieved in her various homes following a visit and search by the OSP.



Documents we have seen from our sources at the court show the OSP filing a motion of seizure of monies it retrieved from the search at her various residences.



The embattled former minister has been in the spotlight following an alleged theft that occurred in her Abelemkpe residence in Accra.



Her house helps are accused of having stolen monies in excess of one million dollars and other valuables belonging to her and her husband at home.



The OSP’s investigation into the former minister’s affairs is separate and different from the investigations by the police and the office of the Attorney General.

The OSP is investigating the minister for corruption and corruption-related offences while the AG and police are prosecuting persons alleged to have stolen monies belonging to or owned by the former minister.



