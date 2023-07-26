OSP issues fresh release on Cecilia Dapaah's case amid 'new revelations'

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released a new statement regarding the ongoing investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The investigation focuses on large cash sums that were reportedly stolen from her residence.



The OSP commenced its investigation into the matter on Thursday, July 20, 2023.



Since then, significant progress has been made, including the arrest of Ms. Dapaah and searches conducted at two residential properties linked to her.



In light of recent developments and 'new revelations' uncovered during the investigation, the OSP has decided to issue an updated statement to keep the public informed.



In the statement, the OSP said the public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation when it is concluded.

"On Thursday 20 July 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption related offences involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in respect of large cash sums reportedly stolen from her house.



"The OSP has, since then, taken a number of steps and actions, including placing Ms. Dapaah under arrest and conducting searches at two residential properties associated with her.



"The OSP is still conducting its investigation. The public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation when it is concluded, including any further steps the Office may take," the statement indicated.





