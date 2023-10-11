OSP partners FBI to investigate Cecilia Dapaah in the US

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States, has launched simultaneous investigations into the financial activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates.

The primary focus of these investigations is to scrutinize the assets and financial transactions of Ms. Dapaah and her associates, with a particular emphasis on their financial dealings within the United States of America.



The objective is to determine the legality of the wealth acquired by Cecilia Dapaah and her associates, considering the flow of funds between Ghana and the United States.



The OSP officially announced this collaborative effort on their Twitter account, underscoring the significance of ascertaining the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah's financial assets.



"The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) @USEmbassyGhana have initiated concurrent inquiries into the activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates. These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America. This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates' wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa."

This development is critical in the ongoing scrutiny of Cecilia Dapaah and her associates, who have been facing allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA