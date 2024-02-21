Old video of Dumelo, McBrown, others advertising Metro Card pops up after Bawumia launched ‘Tap n’ Go’

A screenshot of John Dumelo in an old Metro Card advert

The launch of the Tap and Go Transport Service (Tap n' Go) in Accra on Monday, February 19, 2024, by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has caused a debate in the public.

While proponents of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are describing the system as a novelty, those of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are saying it is not anything new, with some of them saying that the digitalisation efforts in the public transport system began in the government of John Dramani Mahama, citing the Aayalolo Transport System and the Metro Card as their evidence.



Now, an old video of actor cum NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo; media personality Nana Ama McBrown, and other stars advertising the Metro Card introduced by the Metro Mass Transit Limited for electronic ticketing, has re-emerged online.



Even though GhanaWeb cannot confirm when the advert was shot, the explanation in the video shows that the Metro Card was a replacement for the paper tickets “to make payment transparent and to avoid commuters complaining about cheating fares.”



It is important to note that Vice President Dr Bawumia, during the launch of the ‘Tap n’ Go’ system, did not state that it was new.



He said that the 'Tap n' Go' system, like all other digital initiatives undertaken so far, is meant to address systemic challenges in the public transport sector, improve efficiency, and also help fight corruption.

"Today's launching of the Tap and Go Transport service for Metro Mass Inter-City Services is our latest digital initiative for the transport sector.



"It is a momentous occasion in our journey towards a more efficient and digitally empowered transportation system," Dr Bawumia said.



He also explained that unlike the other systems, the Tap n’ Go system could be used on all public systems in the country, including railways.



“The new, expansive Tap n’ Go system, is equipped with added features tailored to support various modes of transportation, including taxi hailing, intercity bus services, inner city bus services such as Metro Mass, Aayalolo, and soon GPTRU trotro services, which will be integrated seamlessly,” he said.



