‘Organise don’t agonise’ – Dr Omane Boamah consoles heartbroken NDC supporters

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister of Communications

Stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and former Minister of Communications Dr Edward Omane Boamah has enjoined supporters of the NDC to take advantage of recent happenings to organise and not agonise over their losses.

His advice follows the dismissal of the election petition of former President John Mahama by the Supreme Court on the basis that the petitioner failed to prove his case in Court.



Earlier, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi had accused the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament of betrayal following the approval of some Ministers-Designate after voting in Parliament.



In the ongoing turmoil, Dr. Omane Boamah has advised that rather than lament over these occurrences, the supporters of the Party ought to organise for the future.

Meanwhile, John Mahama, whose petition seeking a rerun of the 2020 Presidential Election has been dismissed has indicated that he disagrees with the ruling by the Apex Court of the land.



I disagree with the suggestion of our Justices that an election petition is akin to any other civil litigation and therefore an EC Chairperson, whose functions go to the heart of our democracy, can by a legal sleight of hand avoid accounting for her stewardship in an appropriate forum such as the highest court of the land.



