Osei Owusu, Fomena MP to back Bagbin as First, Second deputy speakers

Joseph Osei-Owusu is First Deputy Speaker

Joseph Osei-Owusu has been elected by both sides of the house as First Deputy Speaker of the 8th parliament.

He will be assisted by Andrew Asiamah Amoako as the Second Deputy Speaker in the newly instituted parliament.



Joseph Osei-Owusu was nominated by Majority Leader in the 7th Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and seconded by Minority Leader in the 7th Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu. He is a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Ashanti Bekwai.



He was born on 22 January 1962 and had his basic education in his hometown. He was also the first deputy speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Andrew Asiamah Amoako is also a lawyer. After losing in the primaries prior to the 2020 general elections, he decided to run as an independent candidate.



He had been a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which, citing Article 3(9) of its constitution, revoked his membership and notified the Speaker of Parliament, who duly declared his seat vacant on 13 October 2020 under the provisions of Article 97 (1)g of the Constitution.



Meanwhile, he has indicated plans to caucus with the NPP side in the 8th parliament.