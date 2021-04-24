Our 1st and last election petition was in 2020 - Ofosu Ampofo

Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said that 2020 election petition will be the last time the NDC will go to the Supreme Court over Presidential election results.

The NDC’s flagbearer after the 2020 election petitioned the Supreme Court of Ghana to declare the election null and void because to him, no candidate won the 2020 election.



He petitioned the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the election. However, his case against the Electoral Commission and the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was quashed as baseless by the Supreme Court.



Speaking on Accra-based Ahotor FM, Ofosu Ampofo indicated that this was the first and last time the NDC will challenge results of elections in the Supreme Court.



“Going into 2024, the first assurance I want to give the people of Ghana is that we are not going to supreme court any longer. We will settle matters at the polling station. That one is a strategy we will use. So we are going to push for a lot of reforms.”

He said when the party went for a retreat in Ho, they set up a committee that will work with the party’s MPs and other stakeholders to ensure that they push for electoral reforms in Ghana.



“Never again must we allow arm wielding people to stage coup de tat at polling stations and collation centres and change the will of the people. We will not sit down for that to happen again so I’m sending a clear signal that once bitten, twice shy. Our approach, mentality and philosophy going into 2024 election will be different from the approach that was adopted in the 2020 elections.”







Ofosu Ampofo used the opportunity to assure the party’s teeming supporters that they have gone back to the drawing board to right wrongs and come out with clear cut strategies for the next election.