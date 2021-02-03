Our potential witness is 'sick' – Mahama’s lawyer tells court

Tsatsu Tsikata is lead counsel for the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama

Lead counsel for the petitioner in the Election Petition case, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata says a witness on their side, relevant to the proceedings in court is suffering from some health complications.

This witness, according to Mr. Tsikata, if given the opportunity to file a witness statement, will help bring some pertinent evidence and facts to help make their case.



This was after an application filed by the petitioner for the 1st respondent; EC Chair, Jean Mensa to produce some documents including Constituency and regional collation sheets for inspection, was dismissed by the court.



The court demanded to know if the petitioner’s counsels had anything else to present before they proceed to the cross-examination of witnesses of the respondents.



Responding to this, lead Counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata explained that they had an additional witness to present, but the witness in question is currently suffering from an undisclosed illness and until recovery cannot file his witness statement.

He maintained that the illness could not be disclosed to the open court though his colleagues on the other side had been informed accordingly.



“The potential witness has a health situation,” he said.



Following the development, all seven judges and lead counsels for the petitioner and both respondents, retired to the chambers to deliberate on whether or not the said witness should be given time to file the witness statement and be cross-examined subsequently.



This decision, though involves the lead counsels, is solely at the discretion of the justices.