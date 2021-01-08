Our silent courageous allies in NPP helped to ensure Bagbin’s win – Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended some NPP MP’s for ensuring a win for Alban Babgin as the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

According to Ablakwa, apart from his NDC colleagues who fought hard for the party during the 8th Parliament inauguration, some NPP MP’s also silently voted for Mr. Alban Bagbin.



“As I greatly commend my resilient NDC colleagues and our quietly courageous allies in the NPP who all fought hard to make this historic moment possible, let us remember it is not about our personal egos – it is all about the supreme national interest. The celebrations must now give way for the actual work to begin,” he established in a Facebook post.



Many are seeking answers to what necessitated Mike Oquaye’s defeat in Parliament on January 7.



Some NPP stalwarts, including Mr. Obiri Boahen and Gary Nimako, have been itching to find out the “Judas Iscariots” who betrayed the Party in Parliament during its quest to elect a Speaker.

The New Patriotic Party appeared confident of having a vote advantage as they tried all means possible for their candidate, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye to emerge as the Speaker of the House for the second time.



But things turned out in favor of the NDC as their candidate, Alban Bagbin secured 138 votes against NPP’s Prof Mike Oquaye’s 136 votes.



Read Ablakwa’s full post below



