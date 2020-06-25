General News

PLAYBACK: Mahama speaks on Supreme Court ruling

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has just finished addressing Ghanaians on the Supreme Court ruling on the matter of the compilation of the new voters register by the Electoral Commission.

The NDC in May, 2020, sued the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court over its decision to compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 elections.



The opposition party stated their stance against the EC’s decision stating that the exercise was unnecessary and costly. The EC being adamant, indicated its resolve to proceed with its decision.



Following this, the NDC sought an order from the court to stop the EC from compiling a new voters register and an alternative order declaring as illegal the decision of the electoral body not to consider the old voter ID cards as a proof of citizenship for registering.

But the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NDC given the Electoral Commission the green light to compile new voters register for this year's general elections slated for December 7.



Watch live John Mahama as he speaks to Ghanaians.





