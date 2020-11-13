PPP suspends campaign over Rawlings’s death

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is PPP flagbearer for the 2020 elections

The opposition Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has officially suspended its campaign following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Divine Nkrumah, the party’s Director of Operations who announced this on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm described the death of Rawlings as shocking.



The nation he stated has lost a nationalist who served his nation in the capacity as president.



He said the party will late community to Ghanaians when they will resume their campaign.

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has passed on.



He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.