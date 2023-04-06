0
Menu
News

Parents threaten to curse WAEC officials for cancelling their wards exams papers

Aggrieved Parents Thraten To Curse WAEC According to the parents their children's English results were cancelled with no tangible reason

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Scores of Parents whose children wrote the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Twifo Atti-morkwa District of Central Region have threatened to invoke curses on officials of the West African Examination Council(WAEC) if they do not release the result of the English paper to enable their children go to school after the Easter break.

According to the frustrated parents, the children performed so well in the 2022 BECE with good aggregates like 7 and 8, however, WAEC has canceled the English paper for no tangible reason.

They have given WAEC up to the Easter break to release the English result lest they incur the wrath of powerful river goddesses of the Pra and Akua Asieduah rivers in the District.

The angry parents, carrying chop boxes, trunks, and bottles of schnapps and akpeteshie threatening to invoke curses on Tuesday stormed the principal street of Twifu Praso to demonstrate against WAEC Officials to release the results of their wards.

The spokesperson for the parents, Madam Esther Ansah said the children have been subjecting them to lots of frustrations, hence appealed to WAEC to urgently release the examination results in order for their wards to enter into the Secondary cycle.

A fortnight ago, Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reported that three students whose English Examination paper was cancelled attempted suicides by drinking a poisonous substance.

Their parents said, the situation is alarming as their wards always threaten to kill themselves if their exam paper is not released.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: