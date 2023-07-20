Parliament forced to abandon business over inadequate numbers

Parliament of Ghana | File photo

Parliament on Wednesday once again was compelled to abandon proceedings and take an adjournment over lack of adequate numbers despite the presence of some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs).

The NDC MPs who had announced a boycott on Quayson court days defied their pledge to attend proceedings regardless of the court date of the Assin North MP.



Minority chief whip Governs Kwame Agbodza took the opportunity to respond to his counterpart on the majority Frank Annoh-Dompreh who had accused the NDC MPs of hypocrisy and double standards for attending Committee sittings despite their decision to boycott parliament.



The Adaklu MP argued the majority should rather concentrate on marshalling numbers on its side to get government business done



Frank Annoh-Dompreh explained his concerns were born out of what he terms lack of principles on the part of the NDC MPs.



Proceedings were however abruptly ended following a prayer from South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor for the second deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah to end proceedings since the Article 102 requirement of at least 92 MPs for transaction of business had not been met.

The adjournment however did not end the fight. The minority led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and the chief whip Governs Kwame Agbodza accused the NPP MPs of abandoning their work to follow vice President Bawumia on his campaign rounds.



The two disclosed the minority has escalated their response to the prosecution of Gyakye Quayson and thus will not avail themselves to do government business if the majority MPs themselves will not attend parliament.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh in another reaction accused the NDC MPs of failing their constituents.



MP for Dormaa East Paul Twum-Barimah has however asked the leadership on both sides to engage in an attempt to resolve the impasse.



According to him the current development does not put parliament in a good light and thus must be immediately resolved through dialogue.