Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker

Speaker Alban Bagbin and the late Philip Atta Basoah

Parliament has formally announced the death of Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah.

In a statement issued on March 28 titled: "Hon. Philip Basoah Passes on," the House referenced the immediate family of the deceased as confirming the death whiles stating that the House was awaiting official communication.



The statement also recalled the last time information about the deceased was passed on to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



"Last Friday, when the House was voting on the nomination of Ministers by the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the Majority Leader Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu informed the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban S.K Bagbin, that the MP for Kumawu could not make it to the Chamber therefore voting could proceed.



"Information reaching us indicate that the said MP had taken ill, leading to his unfortunate death this morning," the statement read in part.



Read full statement by Parliament:



Hon. Philip Basoah Passes on.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Philip Atta Basoah has passed on. According to the immediate family the sad event occurred at the early hours of this morning Tuesday 28th March 2023 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The House awaits the family of the Honourable Member to officially inform the Rt. Hon. Speaker and Members of Parliament about the sudden death of Hon. Basoah and the necessary arrangements.



Delegation from Parliament will subsequently visit the family of the late MP to commiserate with them and all the necessary arrangements will follow thereafter.



May his soul Rest In Peace.

