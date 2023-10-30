Parliament to reconvene on October 31

Parliament is scheduled to resume its sessions on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, following a recess that began in August.
This marks the beginning of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.
In a statement posted by the Minority Chief Whip's platform and signed by Cyril K.O., the Clerk to Parliament, Members of Parliament are expected to convene at Parliament House in Accra by 10:00 a.m.
The statement reads, "In accordance with Standing Order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, hereby inform Honourable Members of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic, which will commence on Tuesday, 31st October at Ten O’clock in the morning at Parliament House, Accra."
Below is the statement
The Third Meeting of Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic starts on 31/10/2023. pic.twitter.com/CtdyCqDZlO— kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) October 28, 2023
