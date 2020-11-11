Pastor butchers wife at Twifo Ayebiawhe

Pastor Prempeh is locally known as Sofo Ouattara

A 75-year-old Pastor Prempeh, locally known as Sofo Ouattara, who oversees the Twifu-Ayebiahwe branch of the Twelve Apostles Church (Awoyo/Nakaba) in the Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira District has been arrested by the Twifu Praso Police command for allegedly butchering his wife, Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah to death.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that a 6-year-old girl who is the granddaughter of the pastor went out to urinate around 2:30 am on Monday.



Shockingly, the door was locked when she had returned to gain access to the room, at that same time, the grandmother was screaming and whining for help.



She forced the door open and to her utmost shock saw that the grandfather, Sofo Ouattara was holding a well-sharpened Cuttlass and butchering her wife Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah. Though the little girl raised alarm for help, her voice could not go far to draw the attention of other persons for help.

The grandmother, Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah had already died in the pool of blood when people came in an attempt to rescue her life.



The Twifu Praso police commander ASP Addae Boateng, said the body has been deposited at Twifu Praso government hospital morgue for preservation, while the suspect has been arrested into police custody pending investigations into the matter.