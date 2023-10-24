People can’t sleep anymore, Akufo-Addo’s government is the worst ever! - Nigel Gaisie fires

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and President Akufo-Addo

The founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has said that the Nana Addo Dabnkwa Akufo-Addo-led government is the worst ever compared to other regimes.

He noted that the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy coupled with the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo administration has inflicted hardship on Ghanaians to the extent that people can’t sleep anymore.



The prophet indicated that the government’s failure to fight against illegal mining has led to the destruction of water bodies in the country is part of the reason why he deems Akufo-Addo’s tenure as the worst ever.



Nigel Gaisie noted that even though the government is struggling to ameliorate the plights of Ghanaians, he will continue to pray for them for divine intervention because it is a command from God.



“I pray for the government because I am part of the country. And in Romans 12:13 it says we should pray for those who are in leadership and authority so whether we like it or not we will continue to pray for the government.



"Just that unfortunately this is the worst government so far since I grew up but we still pray for them. The worst government is better than a coup détat or dictatorial authority so we pray for them,” Nigel Gaisie said in an interview with Abeiku Sanatana during the Atuu show on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also stated that church attendance has reduced drastically because of the hardship and chided the government for sitting aloof for water bodies to be destroyed.



“I attended Abusco SHS and the water that we used to wash our clothes has turned into Choco Milo. It’s the same situation at Pra River. There is absolutely nothing happening in this country. People don’t come to church like they used to, if you call them they’d say they don’t have lorry fare.



“Right now the night is busier than the day and national security should pick it up because it’s a concern. People can't sleep because the governance is not going well,” said prophet Nigel Gaisie fumed.



The Akufo-Addo-led government has faced numerous criticisms for failing to live up to expectations and turn around the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy leading to the plights citizens are grappling with.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



