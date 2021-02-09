Petitioners should be dancing if they have a good case – EC lawyer

Lawyer for the Electoral Commission, EC, Justin Amenuvor has asked petitioners to be happy and to dance if they believe that they have a good case.

He made oral submissions today during the ongoing election petition arguing why the EC chairperson did not necessarily have to mount the witness box in the case at the Supreme Court of Ghana.



After citing different cases to back his argument, he added: “So my Lords, it is our submission that the petitioner has brought us to court, he has led evidence (and) he has closed his case.



“We do not think that there is anything more for us to say. It is our election, it is a risk we have taken. If indeed the petitioner has a good case, my Lord, I believe that he should be dancing and be happy.”

Before he could conclude his submission, Chief Justice Kwasi Annin-Yeboah interjected: “They will be no dancing in court…” “My Lord I’m sorry, I withdraw it,” Amenuvor clarified before concluding his submission.



The court also heard arguments from Tsatsu Tshikata, lawyer for petitioner John Dramani Mahama and from Akoto Ampaw, lawyer for second respondent Nana Addos Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The EC is the first respondent in the case.



