Phone repairer reveals why he relocated to Accra with money meant for his sister

Richard Kwabena Boadu, a person with a disability has shared the story of how he was compelled to steal GH¢15.00 from his sister to travel to Accra for survival.

He mentioned that he hails from Atiakamankwanta, and life became unbearable for him after his grandmother died.



In an interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, Richard Kwabena Boadu said his grandmother was the only person willing to take care of him after his parents abandoned him because he couldn’t walk.



“I was writing my promotional exams when I was informed that my grandmother had died. After her funeral was held, I was hoping that someone from the family would help me further my education. I was promoted to Form 1 and we were told to buy a desk and other educational materials. My father didn’t give me the money to purchase the items, and my grandfather also ignored me.



“There were times I had to starve because there was no money to buy food. On the days I got food to eat, it would be the leftover of someone’s food,” he said.



Richard Kwabena Boadu further stated that he couldn’t stand the hardship and felt neglected so he decided to come to Accra to work and make his life better.

He said his situation forced him to steal GH¢15.00 which he received from his sister’s boyfriend to pass on to her.



“I was unable to stand the hardship. Everyone had neglected me and didn’t know what to do. My sister’s boyfriend gave me GHC15.00 to be given to her. So, when I took the money, I used it as transportation to come to Accra. I had heard of Accra and also heard if you came to Accra, you would survive by all means,” he explained.



ED/DAG