Plans to establish a slave museum at Cape Coast in the offing - Omanhene of Oguaa

The Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwasi Atta II, has revealed that plans are underway to establish a slavery museum at Cape Coast as part of efforts to tell the transatlantic slave story to tourists and visitors.

He made this known at the ceremony held at Cape Coast in honour of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, who was on a 3-day state visit to Ghana.



According to him, the move to put up the museum is to tell the whole story of slavery in Africa.



“Just across the road from here, there is a plan to build a slavery museum and we want you to be part of that museum. This will tell the whole story of the African transatlantic slave trade,” he said.



Osaberima Kwasi Atta II added that on completion, he would love to have the US veep attend the ceremony.



“We will invite you to come and do that. At least that will be your legacy project for the whole of Africa” he said to Kamala Harris.



The Omanhene also expressed appreciation to the US vice president for her visit to the region and described it as a historic moment which will last for ages.





NW/AE