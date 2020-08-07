General News

Police arrest Bright SHS proprietor for instigating attack on WASSCE invigilators

Bright Amponsah was picked up by police on Friday morning

Proprietor of Bright Senior High School in the Eastern Region, Bright Amponsah, is currently in the grips of the Police following attacks by his students on WASSCE invigilators.

Mr. Bright Amponsah is alleged to have incited the students to assault the persons who were supervising the writing of the West Africa Senior School Certificate Exam on their campus.



The students had also attacked a journalist who was on their campus to report on the development.



According to reports, the Bright SHS proprietor was upset that his students were unable to engage in exam malpractice as officials had tightened security during the examination.



Rising incidents of indiscipline in SHSs appalling – GES



The Ghana Education Service has described as appalling the series of protests and public show of indiscipline by some students in Senior High Schools across the country.

Since the commencement of this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Exam, at least four schools have witnessed student demonstrations for various reasons.



Some of these actions have seen students destroy school property.



GES, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has vowed to ensure that necessary sanctions are meted out to culprits.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have widely condemned the violent actions by the students and have called for quick action to be taken lest they escalate.

