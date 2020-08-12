Politics

Politicizing WASSCE riots, wrong - Sam Pyne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, has spoken against the politicization of pockets of violence that occurred in some secondary schools during the ongoing West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on August 3, 2020.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he said "sharing those videos and using it against the government is unfortunate; this conduct should be condemned in no uncertain terms"



