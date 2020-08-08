General News

Prof Asante bemoans lack of corporal punishment in modern times

Prof. Emmanuel Asante

Chairman for National Peace Council Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante has condemned acts of violence perpetrated by some Senior High School (SHS) students, participating in the ongoing West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Students of Tweneboa Kodua SHS in the Ashanti Region, Bright SHS at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, and Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical in Damongo in the Savannah Region have vandalized school properties in protest against failed past question pamphlet provided by government and strict supervision by invigilators.



The students in videos circulating on social media were spotted vandalizing school properties and using harsh words against authorities including the President.



In an interview on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Friday, August 7, Most Rev Prof Asante condemned the malicious behaviour of the students and aligned it to the lack of corporal punishment in schools.



The former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana said the total rejection of such punishment in schools and homes is precarious to child development.



He explained that even though corporal punishment has its positive and negative sides, it does not mean the children should not be disciplined when they go wayward.



And disciplining a child does not mean parents are heartless or insensitive towards them, he noted.

“Today, children are called Nana, Obrempong, Maame among other traditional title names, making it difficult for parents to discipline them and gone are the days where any elderly person in the society could correct a child.



“We should stop all that otherwise, we would create monsters.”



Prof. Asante took a swipe at politicians for always using offensive words on national television, radio and social media platforms forgetting that the young ones do listen to them and would emulate their actions.



He described politics in Ghana as acrimonious due to moody and offensive words used by politicians in their expositions on national issues.



The Reverend Minister has thus called on traditional rulers, men of God, parents and guardians to train their children in a way that they would be productive and industrious in the society.

