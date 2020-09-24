Prof. Ellis Owusu Dabo takes lead in KNUST Pro-Vice-Chancellor election

KNUST Dean of the School of Public Health, Prof. Ellis Owusu Dabo

Dean of the School of Public Health of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof. Ellis Owusu Dabo has taken an electoral lead in the race for a new Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the university.

In Wednesday’s election, Prof. Owusu Dabo polled 464 votes (48.48%) of the 957 total votes cast.



His closest contender, Prof. Wilson Agyei Agyare, who is the Dean of Students secured 392 votes representing 40.96% of the votes.



The third contender, Prof. Sir Eugenia Amporfo secured 93 endorsements.

Per the university rules regarding the conduct of an election for Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owusu Dabo and Prof. Wilson Agyei Agyare would both be presented to the university council for one person to be selected for the office.



The next Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university would take over from Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah, who was appointed as acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor after the induction of Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson as Vice-Chancellor of the Unversity.