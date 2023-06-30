5
Menu
News

Prof Mike Oquaye, Amoako-Atta, others unveiled as NPP's vetting committee members

Speaker Mike Oquaye Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye is the NPP presidential vetting committee chairman

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its vetting committee for the upcoming presidential primaries.

In a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the NPP launched the 9-member committee in accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the party's constitution.

The vetting committee for the NPP's presidential primaries comprises Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye as its chairman, Osei Bonsu Amoah as the spokesperson, Evans Nimako as secretary, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Rita Talata Asobayire, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman and Adelaide Ahwireng as the committee's members.

The New Patriotic Party will hold its National Delegates Congress in August to shrink the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five before the primaries in November to select the eventual winner of the flagbearer race.

Below is the full statement of the NPP:

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





ABJ/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: