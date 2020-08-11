General News

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang reacts to WASSCE student’s brouhaha

NDC Running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has condemned the incident involving 14 final year students of some Senior High Schools writing the WASSCE this year.

The students went on rampage destroying school properties and abusing teachers and invigilators over strict supervision. Others complained that their expected questions did not show up in the Integrated Science 2 paper.



Some even went as far as verbally attacking the President; an action which led to their dismissal and subsequent ban from writing their remaining papers.



Although the action has been overturned following the intervention of President Akufo-Addo, the former Education Minister under erstwhile Mahama administration described the incident as unfortunate, adding that “it shows we have work to do.”



During a courtesy call to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa, Prof Opoku Agyemang called for the assistance of the traditional leaders as the NDC attempts to regain power in order to improve the education sector and governance in the country.



“We know what is happening in our education… Nananom this is where we’ll need you, we need all of us as parents, we need all of us as responsible citizenship. We shouldn’t get to a level where we have little children speaking ill of adults. It shows we have work to do…” she told a gathering of chiefs and traditional leaders at the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.

President Akufo-Addo asked for a recall of some 14 Senior High School students who were dismissed for their roles in the destruction of properties and misconduct after the Integrated Science 2 paper of the ongoing West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE).



The said students would also have been banned from taking the rest of the papers but for the intervention of the President.



Mr. Akufo-Addo directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider the punishment to ban the students from taking the exam but maintained that they retain the dismissal.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on Monday, August 10, 2020 led an entourage of leading National Democratic Congress members as well as her campaign team to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as her first location as she begins her tour of the region.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.