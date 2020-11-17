Professor Emmanuel Asante condemns politicization of Rawlings's death

Former National Chairman of Peace Council, Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante

The former National Chairman of the Peace Council, Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante has advised politicians not to politicize the death of former President Jerry Rawlings death.

Speaking on Ghana Nie on Atinka TV, Monday, he said that the death of Rawlings is a big blow to the family, wife and children, party members, and the nation as a whole.



“The more we make politics out of Rawlings’s death, the more we injure the family and his loved ones,” the respected clergyman said.

He added that Rawlings was the longest-serving president in political history, hence the need for Ghanaians to come together and honour him in a way that is befitting.



“My advice is to put out our differences aside and come together as a nation to bury Rawlings the way we buried Ex-President Atta Mills,” Prof Asante advised.