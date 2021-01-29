Purveyors of free SHS kicked against absorption of tertiary fees? - Mogatri asks

Joyce Bawah Mogatri is a former aide to John Dramani Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogatri, an aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked why proponents of free senior high school (SHS) will kick against a motion to extend COVID-19 relief to tertiary students by the government absorbing their fees.

On Thursday, January 29, the Education Minister-designate, Yaw Osei Adutwum, called for Mahama Ayariga’s motion to have tertiary fees for 2021 absorbed, to be rejected.



He argued on the floor of parliament that the motion had not demonstrated that students haven’t been able to pay their fees and are walking on the streets.



He claimed he had spoken to Vice-Chancellors who tell him absorbing fees of students isn’t a priority need.



He claimed again that 70% of students who gained admission to the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) had already paid their fees and are in school, so he didn’t know what fees Mahama Ayariga wanted the government to absorb.



Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also argued that Mahama Ayariga’s motion s discriminatory and in breach of Article 17 of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992.

He questions why fees of public university students will be absorbed and that of private schools won’t.



Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, as well as other members of the minority side, reminded Oppong Nkrumah that the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) flagship Free Senior High School does not cover private SHS.



They asked if Oppong Nkrumah is suggesting that the FSHS unconstitutional?



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin in his ruling on the matter, said the motion has been rejected.



Commenting on this development in a tweet, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said “When purveyors of free SHS, after an election, suddenly make a U-turn and vote against a request to extend Covid-19 relief to Tertiary Students unable to pay fees…”