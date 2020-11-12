Quality, affordable education at all levels assured – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the people of Ghana that the next Akufo-Addo administration will ensure quality and affordable education at all levels.

He said the government is determined to educate every Ghanaian irrespective of their financial status in society.



He has, therefore, appealed to electorate to vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.



“Our message of hope of a secured future and educated populace is anchored on the provision of quality and affordable education at all levels,” Dr Bawumiua said in a tweet on Thursday, November 12.

He added “In addition to the Free SHS the next @NAkufoAddo government will make it easy for students to enter the tertiary institutions with our pledge of Tertiary Students’ Loan without guarantors. All our younger brothers and sisters would need to access this facility is a GhanaCard.”



“Loan will be paid in installments after one year of national service and a year grace period,” Dr Bawumia further stated.





