Quit politics - Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings told

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Founder, NDP

A political scientist and a lecturer at the Institute of Local Government Studies, Mr Fred Oduro, has advised former First Lady and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to quit politics and focus on her “calling” which is women empowerment.

According to him, quitting politics will help Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawling protect her husband’s legacy.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, 23rd Nov.2020, General Secretary of the National Democratic Party, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong denied reports that, flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings had pulled out of the 2020 contest following the demise of her husband.



However, speaking on Atinka AM Drive with host, Ekuoba Gyasi on Tuesday, Mr Fred Oduro advised Mrs Nana Konadu Rawlings to put her presidential ambition aside and rather focus on empowering women.



He added Mrs Rawlings has “the spirit of empowering women” and this should be her focus now.

“The truth is that the National Democratic Party won’t make any difference in the upcoming elections. So I want Mrs Rawlings to quit active politics and renew her women empowerment spirit,” he said.



Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings contested the 2016 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Party after parting ways with the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



She garnered 16,935 votes representing %0.1.