'RIP to my soul' - Man leaves note before suspected suicide at Koforidua

The body of the deceased has been retrieved by the police

A man believed to be around 30 years old, identified as Yaw Christopher, also known as Chris, was discovered dead by suspected suicide in his apartment in Dabiasem, a suburb of the New Juaben North municipality in the Eastern region.

His lifeless body was discovered hanging in his room at approximately 10 a.m. on November 8, 2023.



It is reported that Yaw Christopher had been present in his room throughout the previous afternoon, displaying no visible signs of depression, which made the discovery even more shocking for those who knew him.



A suicide note was found at the scene, shedding light on the inner turmoil that may have triggered this tragic act.



The note read in part: "Oh God, please forgive me! If found, please sell my house property. Please help my mother, Martha Yaa Baby. RIP to my soul."



Following the discovery, body of the deceased was transported to St. Joseph’s Mortuary in Effiduase for subsequent examination and post-mortem procedures.



The Effiduase District Police Command has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Kankam Twumasi Daniel, the New Juaben North Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), was at the scene and provided information to the local media.







GA/SARA



