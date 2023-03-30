0
Ramadan is time for mental renewal and physical purification - Tijaniyya

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman.png Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijaniyya Muslim Movement of Ghana

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijaniyya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG), has reiterated that Ramadan is a month of spiritual renewal and bodily detoxification.

He has, therefore, pleaded with Muslims to refrain from sinful activities like lying, backbiting, and other harmful behaviours, as well as from rage, resentment, grievances, and jealousy, to make the observation of Ramadan impactful to their lives.

He defined detoxification during Ramadan as refraining from such vices.

“Detoxification during Ramadan isn’t just limited to physical cleansing through fasting but spiritual activities.”

“We should concentrate on increasing our good deeds, assisting others, and spreading kindness and positivity,” he added.

Alhaji Osman, who is also a member of the Greater Accra Peace Council, stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that Ramadan was also a period for self-reflection, self-improvement, and asking for pardon for prior mistakes.

“The month provides an opportunity to cleanse our minds and souls of unfavourable feelings, thoughts, and behaviours”.

He wished all Muslims a prosperous and joyful Ramadan and advised them to observe it with hearts full of joy, peace, and harmony.

“May Allah’s divine blessings guard us and lead us in modesty,” he stated.

He also urged Muslims to continue to pray for the country’s peace, unity, and growth and advised them to continue to tolerate and respect other people’s beliefs.

