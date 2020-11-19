Rawlings, Akufo-Addo bond was stronger because of respect – E.T Mensah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with JJ Rawlings

Former Minister of Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, E.T Mensah has said that the bond between Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Jerry John Rawlings grew stronger because the President respected Rawlings.

Before the death of Rawlings, he built a better bond with the NPP leader to the neglect of the party he formed, the NDC.



Most people have questioned the friendship that existed between the two who belonged to different political divides.



But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, E.T Mensah indicated that Jerry John Rawlings drew closer to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because the President listens to his advice.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo also accorded Rawlings the needed respect considering the fact that he was the founder of the fourth Republic and very brain behind Ghana’s democratic pillars.



“I wasn’t shocked by their relationship. Everyone knows a good thing and for Rawlings if he advises you and you listen he like you. Nana Addo also acknowledged that he is the founder of the fourth republic. All the things we do her from Transition to District Assembly was geared towards building a democracy that will stand the test of time and he was in the driving seat.”



