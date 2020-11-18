Rawlings: Diplomatic corps, security heads, religious leaders sign book of condolence

A cross-section of members of the diplomatic corps

Members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, Heads of Security Agencies and religious leaders, on Tuesday signed the book of condolence for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings in Accra.

Some members of the diplomatic corps, who signed the book of condolence included; Mrs Stephanie S. Sullivan, the United States Ambassador; Dr Aisa Kacyira, Rwanda High Commissioner; Mr Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia, Head of Mission, Embassy of Peru; Mr Jesus Mba Bela Abaha, Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea; Mr Augusto da Silva Cunha, Ambassador of Angola; and Mr Khalifa Alzaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates.



Among the religious leaders were; Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International; Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam; The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Archbishop of the Cape Coast Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church; and Rev Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council.



The security chiefs include Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Ghana Armed Forces; Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police; and Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson, the Chief Fire Officer.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency afterwards, Mrs Sullivan said President Rawlings' legacy in ushering in and tending the fourth republic of Ghana would be a lesson, memory and testament to the difference he made in the world.

"Truly a great tree has fallen. We are very deeply sympathetic with the people of Ghana, his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and his family."



Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, aged 73.



