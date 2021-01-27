Rawlings became my advisor, confidant in 2012 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the late JJ Rawlings

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated what is public knowledge that his relationship with the late former President of Ghana prior to 2012 was that of animosity.

According to him, they never saw eye to eye on issues.



But with time, things changed and they came to see value in each other and understood, to a very large degree, our respective perspectives.



“It was no secret that the relationship that existed between the two of us… was one of open animosity. We did not see eye to eye!! However, with time, things changed. We came to see value in each other, and understood, to a very large degree, our respective perspectives”~President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his tribute to the late former President.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that in his first term as President, Jerry John Rawlings came through for him at all times and he was grateful for the relationship they kept until his demise.

“My visit to his Ridge residence in 2012 signified the easing of tensions between us, leading to a friendship that lasted for the better part of some eight (8) years. Indeed, when the Ghanaian people, in 2016, reposed, for the first time, their confidence in me in the elections of that year, one of the first persons on whom I paid a courtesy call was His Excellency, Jerry John Rawlings.



“From my entry into office, right up to the day he was called by his Maker, he remained a good friend and a repository of sound advice. I knew that, in moments of difficulty in my presidency, I could count on his considerable wealth of experience and knowledge. On those occasions, he came through for me.”



