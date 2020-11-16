Rawlings’ death: I’m still recovering from devastated grief - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has noted that the demise of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings hit him hard.

He furthered that he’s still recovering from his devastated grief.



Addressing the media after penning down his tribute to the longest serving leader of the country, Haruna Iddrisu said “My heart is still grieving...I’m still recovering from a devastated grief grief but I have come to eulogize him as Ghana’s ever youngest president and Ghana’s longest serving president”



“History will remember and honour him as a remarkable president, “ the minority leader added.



He therefore asked that the state gives Rawlings a befitting burial and not an ostentatious one.

The late Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital last week.







