Rawlings' death: Mahama suspends Ashanti regional campaign tour

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has called off his campaign in the Ashanti region after hearing of the demise of the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

J.J Rawlings was reported dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after battling a short illness.



Rawlings died at age 73.

Mahama was expected to address other traditional leaders in the region as part of his 6-day tour after he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



He was also scheduled to interact with religious and opinion leaders, professional groups, artisans, party members, and sympathizers, among other groups of interest.