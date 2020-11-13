Rawlings’ death will not affect NDC – Isaac Brako

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Political Science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Isaac Brako says, although Rawlings’ death is a big blow to Ghana, his demise will not affect the performance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come December 7.

Former President of the Republic of Ghana and founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, died after battling a short illness.



Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 73.



Following the demise of the founder of the NDC, some critics have argued that the death of the former president will affect the performance of the party in the upcoming December 7 polls.



Others were also of the view that members of the NDC who are attached to the former President will vote for his wife, who is representing the National Democratic Party NDP in the December 7 polls.

Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with sit-in-host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Political Science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Isaac Brako, noted that the relationship between the NDC and the founder of the party is nothing to write home about.



He noted that the relationship between the two turned sour after his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was sidelined by the NDC.



“ We cannot rule out the fact that some members of the NDC who joined the party because of Rawlings might drift. The die hard NDC members will vote for the NDC with or without former President Jerry John Rawlings. But his demise will not affect the NDC in any way,” he added.