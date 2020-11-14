Rawlings’ death won’t affect impending NDC victory in 2020 polls – Alhaji Sani

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Former Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Sani has disclosed that the impending victory of the party in the 2020 polls is unshaken by the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, Mr. Rawlings was no longer an integral part of the party’s activities and even preferred sitting on the fence when critical decisions were taken.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the founding member of the NDC in the Ashanti Region insisted that the party’s chances are still firm.



“In his latter days, he parted ways with the NDC so he wasn’t playing an active role. The problem some of us had with Rawlings was the fact that we didn’t understand why he became close to Akufo-Addo. When you ask him about Akufo-Addo, he says he (Akufo-Addo) was incorruptible. That was our major problem with Rawlings," he revealed.



The former NDC executive, however, expressed regrets over his sudden demise, indicating that this was the time he should have mentored some persons within the party he built.

The former President passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, hours before the Black Stars battled the Falcons of Jediane at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



He died at the age of 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after battling an unknown illness for about a week.







