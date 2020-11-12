Rawlings did not tolerate corruption – Yankah

Professor Kojo Yankah and Jerry John Rawlings

A former Minister of State in the Rawlings administration, Professor Kojo Yankah, has eulogized the late former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Prof Yankah said the former Ghanaian leader was a strong and decisive president who was able to discipline his close associates.



He was speaking on the demise of Mr. Rawlings in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Mid Day news on TV3.



He said “Rawlings played a great role in consolidating the democracy of Ghana, but I want him to be reminded for the principles of probity and accountability that were introduced in our system when he led the June 4 uprising.

“I think he was a strong leader. People may have their own opinions but that was all part of his style of running affairs. He would not spare the rod, he investigated his own but he made sure at all times that all his people lived by his principles – honesty, transparency.”



“I must say, he did not tolerate corruption, he did tolerate indiscipline, he did not tolerate covering up of issues, he just wanted results and I think those principles should be his legacy.”



