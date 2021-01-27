Rawlings endorsed Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term before he died - Report

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the late JJ Rawlings

Riad Hozaife, a close friend to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has revealed that the late former President endorsed the second term bid of Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Prior to Rawlings’ death, it was public knowledge that the late former President had fallen out with his political party.



To him, bringing back John Dramani Mahama was an agenda by some party folks so they can hijack the party ahead of 2024 because they knew winning 2020 will be difficult.



The cracks deepened after Kwamena Ahwoi published his “working with Rawlings” which sought to put the late former President in a bad light.



Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview, a bosom friend of the late former President said Jerry John Rawlings rather endorsed the second term bid of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said, “Jerry Rawlings supported Nana in the election for his kind gesture because he [Rawlings] is an honest man”.



He indicates that the late former President became fond of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because he made him feel like a former Head of State.



He used the opportunity to thank the President for the final funeral rites in the memory of the founder of Modern Ghana.



