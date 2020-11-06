Rawlings is not a Ghanaian – LPG flagbearer challenges

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has challenged the nationality of former President Jerry John Rawlings born in 1947 and hailing from Volta Region.

According to the presidential aspirant, the first President of Ghana [under 4th Republic] is not and cannot be a son of the land due to the background of his biological parents.



“Rawlings is not from the Volta Region and cannot be a Ghanaian. His father is a Scottish and the mother comes from Volta but he cannot call himself Voltarian because we Voltarians are practising a patrilineal system”, Mr. Akploo who himself a Voltarian claimed.



Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Kofi Akploo stated that he will win the upcoming December 7 hands down with support from the people of Volta Region and Ashanti Region against incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“My father comes from Volta and my mother is a typical Ashanti. Because of this background, I will get more votes from the people. And I will be the first Voltarian to become President of the country”, the LPG flagbearer bragged to listeners of “Kokrokoo” political talk show.



Mr. Percival Kofi Akploo said nature has already chosen someone to rule the country and no man on earth can change the will of God despite massive campaigns by the two main political parties.



“God revealed to me the winner of the polls. It was between me and the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana Akufo-Addo was leading me with some votes but I will overcome him and win”, Mr. Percival Kofi Akploo stated.