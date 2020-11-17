Rawlings's death: Young politicians must stop using abusive language on one another - Agyinasare

The General Overseer of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has tasked the upcoming generation of politicians to apply decency along their political path.

Bishop Agyinasare made this statement whiles speaking to the media after signing the book of condolence opened for Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Center on Tuesday.



"The young politicians must be determined and focused, they must desire not to just go after money but to be able to serve their nation and be a blessing. Let's have a generation who are not antagonistic to one another and using a lot of verbal garbage on one another. We want decency in our politics," he said.



Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings was pronounced dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last Thursday, following what his family says was a brief period of sickness.

Hundreds of persons have since the demise of the former President eulogized him for his principles of probity and accountability which characterised his actions and pronouncements.



