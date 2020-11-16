Rawlings's quest for human development unmatched - Akatsi South NDC Chairman

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Anthony Owusu, Akatsi South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the demise of ex- President Rawlings has caused many, including him some form of emotional instability.

He said the tragedy that has engulfed the entire country and Africa was unfortunate and that "we are now devastated".



"This is devastating, we were never in anticipation for this during these crucial moments of our political activities,” he said.



Mr Owusu, popularly known as 'Westfalia' told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the legacies of the late leader would continue to live on.



"Ex-President Rawlings really expressed compassion and love for one another, he showed much concern for the underprivileged," he said.



Mr Owusu further disclosed that his personal relationship with the late former President was never a failed one.

He said the late Jerry John Rawlings during his visits to his residency over the years, made him understand what he stood for.



"After all his busy schedules, he spent time with me and I have learnt the best from him."



Touching on his personal activities with Mr Rawlings, he said the late leader moved many street children to further their education both in Accra and in the Volta Region, respectively.



"Those in South Tongu, where his residency is also located could attest to this fact," he said.



The private building contractor further said the legacies and principles Mr Rawlings exhibited would not go down, and that "the NDC will continue to build on them for a better Ghana.

The GNA further observed that all political activities in the Constituency are being put on hold and flags flying at half-mast.







