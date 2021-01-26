Rawlings shall forever be credited with the Fourth Republic - Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at persons who have argued that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings cannot be credited with the fourth republican dispensation.

He argued that persons who are making such claims are only doing so to tickle themselves.



Mr. Anyidoho opined that those who believe in the contributions of Rawlings will continue to credit him with the fourth republican dispensation because his compatriots held unto power for several years without allowing a fair process for people to elect their leaders.



He said even in so-called civilian dispensations, some leaders have refused to give up power.



Koku Anyidoho stressed: “we will credit him today, we will credit him tomorrow…We all know what has happened in some countries. We will credit Rawlings today, we will credit him tomorrow for the fourth republican dispensation. So those who want to say he should not be credited are allowed to have their side of the argument. But their side of the argument will not change the facts of history that Rawlings shall forever be credited for our fourth republican dispensation.”



He eulogized the late Rawlings saying despite the flaws and excesses, he was a leader who served his nation with dignity, integrity, and accountability.

He said the late Rawlings set records that people can look at positively or negatively.



On the issue of women empowerment, he commended the late Rawlings for his role and that of his beloved wife Mrs Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.



The late Rawlings he added was dedicated and committed to serving his nation and must be celebrated for his contribution to national development.



He stated that the late Rawlings also contributed to global politics and even when the United Nations had asked countries to withdraw their troops from Rwanda during the genocide, the late Rawlings kept the Ghanaian troops and later had the UN reversing its decision.



