Rawlings was a hero; NDC reduced him to zero – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has said the late founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings, prior to his death was reduced from a national hero to zero by key members of his party.

According to him, the former president at a point endured blatant disrespect from the leadership of the party but after he died there has been a sudden turn of events.



He argues that the NDC is currently using Jerry John Rawlings’ death as another campaign strategy to rally support ahead of the December polls.



Gabby Otchere-Darko further added that not only the former president was disrespected but his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also endured similar fate.



While addressing NPP party faithful at a campaign launch of the Wa Central parliamentary candidate, Mr Otchere-Darko said “His excellency was a hero. Unfortunately, his own party reduced him from a hero to zero.”

Adding; “The party he founded with his wife, they reduced Jerry John Rawlings and his wife from heroes to zero. And now that he is dead, they want to use him to resurrect their dying campaign and they are calling him a hero”.



Former president Jerry John Rawlings passed on in the early hours of Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu teaching Hospital.



The former President was said to have been at the hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.



He died at 73.