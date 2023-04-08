Rehash of blatant falsehoods and flimsy excuses - Sammy Gyamfi rips Stephen Ntim’s SoNA

Sammy Gyamfi and Stephen Ntim

The National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, has chastised the national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim, whom he accuses of spreading falsehood.

Sammy Gyamfi claims that the NPP chairman's response to the NDC's ‘True State of the Nation’ is a rehash of falsehood and flimsy justification for the failures of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



He added that the chairman had no clue about the contents of the speech he presented earlier this week.



“The statement which was delivered by the National Chairman is nothing but a rehash of the blatant falsehoods and flimsy excuses that were peddled by President Akufo-Addo in his infamous State of the Nations address on March 8, 2023.



“If you watch the presentation of the national chairman, you could see clearly that he has been pushed and pressurized to speak,” he said.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Joy News on April 05, 2023, Sammy Gyamfi maintained that Stephen Ayensu Ntim was not pleased lying to the average Ghanaian but had to go ahead due to his position as the head of the party.

“This was a man who clearly did not believe in the kind of things he was saying, he had no clue about the issues that had been written for him to read out.



"And you could see that he had been pressured by his foot soldiers and the hawks in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, to address a press conference just because the national chairman of the NDC addressed a major presentation on the ‘True State of the Nation’.



“So, it would have been better if he had not spoken at all because he has further reinforced the dishonesty of the NPP Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government, their lack of respect to the people of this country, their lack of sensitivity to the plight of the people of this country,” he added.



The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said during a press conference which was tagged "the True State of the Nation Address" that all promises made by the curent government have turned out to be scams.



Meanwhile, Stephen Ntim on April 5 addressed a press conference at the party headquarters in Accra in response to such allegations.

Stephen Ntim addressed a number of issues at the conference stressing on the economic records of the main opposition National Democratic Congress and that of the NPP under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He emphasized that despite the internal and external challenges, the NPP was performing much better than the NDC in terms of economic management.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







AM/SARA