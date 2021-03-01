Remain calm and resolute – NDC urges supporters ahead of election petition judgement

NDC supporters demonstrating at EC office in January

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged supporters of the party to remain calm and resolute ahead of a decision the Supreme Court takes on the petition filed by its 2020 Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama to have the results of last year’s elections annulled.

The Supreme Court has set Thursday, March 4 as the date on which to give judgment on the petition.



The NEC held an emergency meeting on Monday, March 1, expressing faith that the Court will uphold the will of the people by making sure the election results are overturned and Mr. Mahama declared winner instead.



“Finally, as Ghanaians await the verdict of the Supreme Court on the election petition, NEC urges all NDC members and supporters to remain calm and resolute,” a statement issued by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia at the end of the emergency NEC meeting on Monday said.



“It is the prayer of NEC that the Supreme Court will uphold and promote probity, accountability, and transparency, and give effect to the will of the people expressed on 7th December 2020 in its judgement on the matter.”



That notwithstanding, the party says it “will on its part, stop at nothing to rid the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission of its partisan biases and prejudices, and ensure transparency and fairness in national elections”.

The three-time flagbearer of the NDC filed the petition after the Chair of Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the polls.



But during a hearing in January and February, the Court had dismissed a number of applications and reviews sought by petitioner Mr. Mahama.



In the Asiedu Nketia-signed statement, the NDC described the rulings by the Court as “unjust” and backed the media to continue to criticise the justices for any unjust decisions.



This part of the statement was addressing a letter issued on behalf of the Judicial Service by lawyers Sory@Law and addressed to the media to be circumspect in reportage on the judges.



But the NDC said: “We note that the letter from the Judicial Service seeks to limit the right to free speech and press freedom to mere praise-singing of the Judiciary, even in the face of several unjust rulings from the apex Court. NEC holds the view that, the Judicial Service has no right or authority to threaten anyone, much less the Media, for performing their constitutionally mandated duties.”